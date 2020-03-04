Neymar Is Barcelona's No. 1 Transfer Target This Summer As Club Seek UCL Glory: Reports

Some transfer rumours never get old and they are brought up during every transfer window. Neymar's return to Barcelona is one of those. Since Neymar left Barca in 2017, the Catalans have failed to find his perfect replacement. PSG dug deep in their pockets to sign the winger. Barcelona used it to buy a bunch of global superstars - Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann to be precise. However, none of these talented players were successful in filling the Brazilian's shoes.

Neymar transfer news: The Brazilian is Barcelona's top priority

Even though Barcelona have emerged as LaLiga champions, they've failed miserably in Champions League without Neymar. Therefore, Barcelona are desperate to get Neymar back. Barcelona are aiming to sign four new players next season to rebuild their side. They also want to convince Lionel Messi to stay. As reported by SPORT and Mundo Deportivo, Neymar remains Barcelona's top priority. Neymar was very close to reuniting with his former side last summer. However, PSG halted the move. PSG fans paid a cold welcome to Neymar as they were constantly seen booing the player at the start of the season.

Neymar transfer news: The 28-year-old is not happy at PSG

Spanish football newspaper Mundo Deportivo addressed that Neymar is very close to joining Barcelona again for a record-breaking transfer price. It further claimed that the Brazilian is at loggerheads with PSG's sporting director Leonardo. Mundo Deportivo stated that Neymar is unhappy with PSG not giving him the chance to play even though he had recovered from his injury. Neymar expressed his disappointment after PSG's 2-1 loss against Dortmund.

Neymar, in a post-match interview, stated, "It’s hard not to play for four games. Unfortunately, it was not my choice, it came from the club, the doctors. They’re the ones who made the decision, one that I did not like. We’ve had a lot of discussions on that. I wanted to play, I was feeling well but the club were afraid, and in the end, I’m the one suffering.” It now looks as if Neymar has got the perfect reason to leave PSG and join Barcelona again.

