'Child Of The Impossible God': Neymar Makes Strong Vow For Brazil Amid Injury At World Cup

The Brazil football team started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note beating Serbia 2-0 in their opening encounter. While Richarlison bagged both goals for Brazil, superstar forward Neymar was reduced to tears after having to leave the field due to an injury to his ankle. Neymar was the most fouled player during Brazil vs Serbia match and was substituted in the 79th minute following a tackle from Nikola Milenković.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar posts inspiring message for fans

The 30-year-old was in tears on the bench when doctors began treating him in the final minutes of the match at Lusail Stadium. The forward's ankle was taped with ice around his foot after which he went into the locker room limping. Despite the injury, Neymar shared an inspiring message in which he was upbeat about helping Brazil to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory.

Neymar in his message wrote, "The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born, it would be BRAZIL. Nothing in my life was given or easy i always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone, but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career... and again in a world cup 😞 I have an injury yes, it's boring, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? N E V E R ! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless".

Neymar jr injury update: Brazil superstar set to miss Switzerland match

Following the match against Serbia, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar while giving an update on Neymar injury, said, “We put ice on it while he was on the bench and then in physiotherapy. There is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” However, it looks like the PSG forward will be missing the next match against Switzerland.

Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. Brazil's team doctor said, “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions. The goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament." Besides missing the match against Switzerland, the 30-year-old is also at risk of missing Brazil's third and final group-stage game against Cameroon, which will be played on December 2.