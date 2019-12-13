Neymar Takes Barcelona To Court Over €3.5 Million Unpaid Salary And Bonuses

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has a love-hate relationship with his former club Barcelona. After being linked with the Catalan club all summer long, latest reports suggest Neymar is taking his former club to court over claims of unpaid salary.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 when the French club reportedly met his release clause worth €222 million. Since his move to Paris, Neymar has repeatedly accused the Spanish club of denying him the loyalty bonus which was included in his contract and also part of his salary. The 27-year-old apparently believes that Barcelona owe him as much as €43.6 million in total.

Last summer, it was widely speculated that Neymar wanted to force his way out of PSG and join Barcelona. It was believed that Neymar was willing to drop the payment claims should he rejoin Barcelona. The move, however, failed to materialise and Neymar is still at the French capital.

Neymar sues Barcelona AGAIN

According to reports in Spain, Neymar has decided to go forward with his lawsuit against the Catalan club demanding around €3.5 m in unpaid wages. Neymar has also reportedly accused Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu of going against his promise and acting in bad faith. The trial is still pending in labour as per reports.

Coming back to the football side of things, Neymar continues to dominate the rumour mills with links to Real Madrid, Chelsea and even Liverpool being reported. He was in fine form on Wednesday night against Galatasaray in the Champions League. He scored a goal and created another in PSG's 5-0 rout of the Turkish club.

