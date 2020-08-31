Neymar's Decision To Join Forces With Puma Might Threaten PSG, Nike's Business Interests

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has been synonymous with controversies for the most part of his footballing career. The Brazilian has again racked up controversy with reports suggesting that he is set to give up his sponsorship with American sports brand Nike in favour of Puma, which might have a detrimental impact on the club.

Neymar Nike deal to end, Puma the frontrunners

Nike has been sponsoring Neymar since the Brazilian burst onto the scene, specifically since the age of 13. Rumours of the Neymar Nike deal being called off began to gain prominence after the PSG star did not appear in the brand’s latest advertising campaign. RMC Sport reports that the former Barcelona man is set to agree a deal that will see him endorse German brand, Puma.

The past two years have seen Puma expand its ambit in the world of football. The brand has acquired sponsorship deals for every club under the City Football Group for a sum of €700 million ($833m). Besides the City Football Group, the brand has also paired up with PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan, Valencia, along with a renewal agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar Nike deal to end? Puma's rising influence in Europe

Puma has also tied up with LaLiga that sees the competition’s ball emblazoned with the brand’s logo. Having achieved success over the past couple of years, Puma is now looking to bag a deal for Neymar and are on the charm offensive for the same. However, his switch might have a detrimental impact on PSG and Nike's relationship.

Puma really the wave I’m trying to tell you https://t.co/nWQWUFOCDa — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 29, 2020

Neymar Nike deal to end? PSG earn €70m from sportswear giants

PSG's financial benefits from the Nike deal have been considerable, a deal that sees them earn €70 million ($83m) annually. The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 played a greater role in strengthening the ties between the two parties. However, Nike are losing some ground in Europe.

From next year, the American sportswear giants will only have Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray under its wings. However, Nike has added Premier League champions Liverpool to their stable. Still, the loss of Neymar, whose net worth is estimated at $185 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, will turn out to be a huge detriment for PSG as well as Nike.

Note: The Neymar net worth figures have been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee 100 per cent accuracy of the Neymar net worth figure.

Image courtesy: Neymar Instagram