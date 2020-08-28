Messi To PSG? Neymar Urgers Owners To Spend World-record Fee On Barcelona Star

Having expressed his desire to leave the club, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has alerted several top clubs across Europe. The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are touted as the potential clubs to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner this transfer window. While the Pep Guardiola factor makes Man City a preferred destination, the presence of Neymar in Paris doesn't rule out the Ligue 1 champions from securing the Messi transfer.

Neymar urges PSG owners to seal the Messi transfer

According to several reports, Neymar has urged the PSG owners to sign Messi, with sporting director Leonardo contacting the player's representatives. Messi and Neymar formed a formidable trio alongside Luis Suarez before the Brazilian departed for Paris in 2017. Ever since his move away from Barcelona, Messi has frequently demanded that the club re-sign the winger.

Messi to PSG? French giants yet to submit formal offer for Messi transfer

However, with Messi transfer on the anvil, Neymar wants the Argentina international to join him at the Parc des Princes. Reports suggest the Brazil international spoke to Messi last week in an attempt to persuade him to join the Ligue 1 champions. However, Sky Sports report that the PSG owners are yet to make a formal offer to the Barcelona legend, despite Leonardo already in contact with the player's representatives to get an insight into his contractual situation.

PSG owners wary of FFP regulations

According to a separate report by Spanish media outlet AS, Leonardo wanted to understand Messi's contract that binds him with Barcelona, besides getting some much-needed clarity on his salary structure as well as the duration of the contract that the player would wish to agree upon. Additionally, Leonardo also informed Messi's representatives that PSG will have to consider several other factors such as the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules before submitting a formal bid.

Abiding by the FFP will also be a major cause of concern for Man City. The Etihad-based outfit has a history to forget with FFP obligations and UEFA. Messi currently earns up to €106 million ($125m), which can be broken down as €71 million ($84M) in fixed salaries, while the remaining amount sums up due to bonuses and other add-ons.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi/PSG Instagram