Neymar's Ex-agent Claims Florentino Perez Still Wishes To Sign Brazilian At Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar’s former agent Wagner Ribeiro has claimed that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez still dreams of roping in the Brazilian international to Santiago Bernabeu. Since his world-record transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, Neymar has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu with the chief reportedly being a huge admirer of the former Santos man.

Also Read | Neymar shows off strong physique amid lockdown as PSG warn of big financial problems

Neymar transfer: Florentino Perez interested in Brazilian international

🏆💫📅 Thirty-two years ago today, we won our 23rd @LaLigaEN title!

📰 We clinched the crown with a 6-0 win at home to @RealBetis_en!

⚽🔝 @hugosanchez_9, with 29 goals, landed the Pichichi.#RMFansEnCasa | #RMHistory pic.twitter.com/O6tUCdKT7O — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 24, 2020

While speaking to ESPN, Ribeiro claimed that he visited Real Madrid several times in the past few years due to the club’s long-term interest in Neymar. He further revealed that he was with Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez in his office in May last year when he confessed his dream of roping in the Brazil international.

Also Read | Ivan Helguera lifts lid on 2003 controversy between players, Del Bosque, Florentino Perez

Neymar transfer: Former agent reveals price tag amid Real Madrid interest

Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG cost around €222 million ($240 million). Now, Ribeiro has labelled a price tag on the PSG forward. He claimed that Neymar couldn’t move out of Parc des Princes because he didn’t have a set price courtesy of his lengthy contract, which would mean that PSG would ask for €500 million ($541 million).

Also Read | Lionel Messi would choose Neymar over Lautaro Martinez if given a choice: Barcelona source

€164 million Neymar transfer fees?

✊❤️💙#PSGengagé



Continue the mobilisation with the @FondationPSG thanks to a platform for donations!



PSG are bringing their community together to help the most vulnerable caregivers and people



⬇️ To make a donation ⬇️https://t.co/43esWNsfHK pic.twitter.com/B0VIfBY8eM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 14, 2020

However, Ribiero claimed that Neymar has a set price this season due to the fixed price regulation issued by FIFA, which stands at percentage value of his transfer price of €222 million ($240 million). He claimed that in today’s transfer market, the Brazil international could cost around €164 million ($177 million).

Also Read | Real Madrid President Florentino Perez extends solidarity to coronavirus affected people