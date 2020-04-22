Neymar Shows Off Strong Physique Amid Lockdown As PSG Warn Of Big Financial Problems

Amid the news of the PSG financial losses, the 'Neymar physique' was trending on social media. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly growing frustrated with the PSG financial losses and has hinted at the players at the club to take a pay cut during the crisis. Meanwhile, Neymar has been showing off his physique on social media as he continues training from his homeland in Brazil.

Neymar physique proves Brazilian is training from home

The Neymar physique was something that PSG fans were pleased to witness amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 28-year-old led his 138 million followers on Instagram to believe that he is still focused on the remaining match fit by training at home. Neymar is holed up in his luxurious house in Rio De Janeiro following the coronavirus lockdown protocol. Here is the image of the Neymar physique the PSG winger showed off in his latest Instagram post.

Neymar physique kept in check by his dogs

PSG financial losses urge players for pay cuts? PSG president frustrated

According to reports from L'Equipe, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has urged the players to take a wage cut by 20 to 30 percent to aid the club during the financial crisis faced by the Ligue 1 giants. However, the players and the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) are yet to come to an agreement over the pay cuts. The PSG president spoke to RMC and claimed that he expects the players to make an effort for the club. Al-Khelaifi also touched upon the risk of the PSG financial losses and the repercussions it could have on the non-playing staff.

Neymar receiving contract extension amid PSG financial losses? Who owns PSG?

While the Neymar physique has been getting attention on social media, reports from Diario Sport claimed that the PSG are in the midst of offering a contract extension for their talisman. The reason to offer Neymar a contract extension and a whopping €734,000-a-week deal comes after Barcelona were linked with a reunion for the star forward. Qatar Sports Investments have remained the PSG owners since 2011 and are reportedly eager to tie down Neymar at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2025.

