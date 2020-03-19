Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Extends Solidarity To Coronavirus Affected People

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has released a statement amid the on-going coronavirus lockdown in the world. Spain has become one of the worst affected countries in the world. Real Madrid's football and basketball players have since been placed under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus update: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez letter to members

Letter from Florentino Pérez to our members.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 18, 2020

Addressing the letter to Real Madrid's members, Florentino Perez described the on-going situation as exceptional and difficult, while wishing wellness for all. He expressed his solidarity with the families that have been directly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The president expressed also his support for the affected people.

Coronavirus update: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez provides club update

Florentino Perez went on to assert that the club have taken all precautionary measures to curb the menace of coronavirus. The club has been complying with all the legal regulations set by the Spanish government, claimed the president in the letter. He informed club members that the board has suspended all training activities at Real Madrid City as well as the Real Madrid Foundation.

Florentino Perez letter: Real Madrid President urges united fight against coronavirus

Florentino Perez urged the world to stay united at this time of distress, emphasising the need to follow the advice of the medical authorities. The president also urged the people to remain at home until the situation improves. Perez asserted that together they were going to overcome this challenge.

Florentino Perez letter: LaLiga players with coronavirus

Several LaLiga players tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Five people, including players and staff of Espanyol, tested positive for coronavirus. Five Valencia players including the likes of Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala also tested positive for the virus.

LaLiga players with coronavirus: Real Madrid suspend training

Real Madrid have suspended all training activities for the next two weeks after basketball star Trey Thompkins tested positive for the virus. This created quite a stir at the club after it was reported that both football and basketball teams use the training facilities. Meanwhile striker Luka Jovic also claimed that he had used the same equipment as that of Thompkins. However, he went on to assert that he was keeping well and did not show any symptoms.

