Nicolas Anelka Net Worth: How Much Is The Controversial Former French Footballer Worth?

Nicolas Anelka's Netflix documentary aired on August 5 and gave fans an insight into the life of the controversial Frenchman. Anelka played as a striker for a number of top European clubs but was always surrounded by controversy - from leaving Arsenal in an acrimonious manner to his Nazi celebration with West Brom in 2013. Here's a look at the Nicolas Anelka net worth following the release of his 'Anelka: Misunderstood' documentary.

Nicolas Anelka net worth: How much is Nicolas Anelka worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Nicolas Anelka net worth is an estimated $22.5 million. The Nicolas Anelka net worth was boosted by the 41-year old's playing career as a footballer. Anelka is currently a youth coach at French club Lille and was also a player-manager at Shanghai Shenhua and Mumbai City FC.

Nicolas Anelka net worth: Nicolas Anelka career earnings

Nicolas Anelka's career earnings have come through his stints with top football clubs including PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Fenerbache, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, Shanghai Shenhua, Juventus, West Bromwich Albion and Mumbai City FC. Anelka won two Premier League titles and two UCL titles at club level and scored 208 goals in 662 career games. In 2009, while playing for Chelsea, Anelka won the Premier League Golden Boot At an international level, Nicolas Anelka won Euro 2000 and scored 14 goals in 69 appearances for Les Blues.

“That episode was tragic for me because, honestly, it’s a club where I think I could have done a lot of things. Great things.” – Nicolas Anelka on why he didn’t stay at Liverpool pic.twitter.com/Zsa6XLFDbB — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 5, 2020

Nicolas Anelka Netflix documentary: 'Anelka: Misunderstood'

Nicolas Anelka's 'Misunderstood' documentary aired earlier today on August 5 and highlighted the controversies around the Frenchman during his playing days. The documentary features interviews from football icons including Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Arsene Wenger. One of Nicolas Anelka's biggest controversies took place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when he was sent home following an altercation with then France boss Raymond Domenech.

Having burst onto the scene as a promising young talent in the late 90s, controversies always seemed to get the better of Nicolas Anelka. The documentary will showcase how Anelka moved around from six different clubs over eight years to finally settle at Chelsea in 2008. In 2013, while plying his trade at West Bromwich Albion, Anelka received a five-match ban and an £80,000 fine for a "quenelle" gesture while celebrating his goal in a 3-3 draw against West Ham United.

