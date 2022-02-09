Nike Ends Mason Greenwood Sponsorship After Arrest Over Alleged Sexual Assault & Rape

Manchester United forward and England international Mason Greenwood has been dropped by sponsors Nike following his arrest. The sports goods manufacturing giants have revealed that they will no longer sponsor the footballer in light of the rape and assault allegations against him. Greenwood, 20, was arrested earlier in January after domestic violence and rape accusations by his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Nike had earlier suspended their sponsorship deal with Greenwood during his arrest. Now, the company have made a statement disassociating themselves with the Manchester United player.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," the company said. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," it added.

Meanwhile, other companies sponsoring the player have also distanced themselves from the player. While Nike was one of the first to suspend their deal with the player, EA Sports, which produces the popular video game FIFA, announced Greenwood’s removal from all its products.

The player was deleted from FIFA 22, FIFA Ultimate Team packs, and Ultimate Draft. Meanwhile, Manchester United had earlier informed that all club fans, who own a Greenwood jersey could visit the club store and get it replaced for free.

Mason Greenwood arrested for sexual assault

Greenwood found himself at the end of sexual assault and domestic violence allegations after a video of his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, accusing him went viral online. The Greater Manchester police arrested Greenwood on January 30, on account of alleged assault and rape. The videos and images posted online by the alleged victim show her bruises and scars, claiming them to be from the violence she suffered at the hands of Greenwood.

The post gained widespread attention following which the arrest was made. Immediately after the arrest, Manchester United issued a statement on the England star, informing that the 20-year-old was suspended. The club banned the player from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Greenwood joined Manchester United at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior team debut in 2018. Considered as a generational talent by many, Greenwood has made 83 appearances for the club and scored 22 goals in three years. Greenwood has also represented the England men's national team on multiple occasions.

Image: AP/ INSTAGRAM