NOR Vs LIV Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

NOR vs LIV Dream11: Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to bottom-placed Norwich City's Carrow Road on Matchday 26 of the Premier League on Saturday.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
nor vs liv dream11

League leaders Liverpool take on Norwich City on Matchday 26 of the English Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday, February 15. The game is set to be played at the Carrow Road, Norwich. It will commence at 11:00 PM (IST).

Also Read: Premier League Winter Break: Rivals Bask In Dubai Sunshine Together

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Preview

There’s no stopping Liverpool in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team is at the top of the Premier League standings and are so far unbeaten in the Premier League, winning 24 of their 25 games. Norwich, on the other hand, are staring at relegation, with only four wins in their 25 games so far. Liverpool met Norwich in their first Premier League match at Anfield, which the Reds comfortably won 4-1.

Also Read: Dortmund Beat Frankfurt 4-0 To Go 2nd In Bundesliga, One Point Behind Bayern

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Injury and Availability News

  • Norwich: Timm Klose
  • Liverpool: James Milner, Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Predicted XIs

  • Norwich: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Godfrey, Sam Byram, Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Ondrej Duda, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.
  • Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Top Picks

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Roberto Firmino, Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson are also expected to rake in points against Norwich City. For Norwich, Emi Buendia has been in fine form and the same can be said for goalkeeper Tim Krul. Max Aarons at Right-back is also a potent threat.

Also Read: The Glazers Set A Condition For Potential Selling Of Manchester United

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino
  • Vice-Captain –Emi Buendia, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson
  • Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

  • Liverpool are likely to beat Norwich.

Also Read: Wolves Held By 10-man Leicester To 0-0 After Goal Ruled Out

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Published:

