NOR Vs LIV Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

League leaders Liverpool take on Norwich City on Matchday 26 of the English Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday, February 15. The game is set to be played at the Carrow Road, Norwich. It will commence at 11:00 PM (IST).
Injury-time winner ✅ Nine-goal thriller ✅— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2020
Our last trip to @NorwichCityFC was a CLASSIC 😱🔴 pic.twitter.com/lrL5rX69pt
There’s no stopping Liverpool in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team is at the top of the Premier League standings and are so far unbeaten in the Premier League, winning 24 of their 25 games. Norwich, on the other hand, are staring at relegation, with only four wins in their 25 games so far. Liverpool met Norwich in their first Premier League match at Anfield, which the Reds comfortably won 4-1.
Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Roberto Firmino, Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson are also expected to rake in points against Norwich City. For Norwich, Emi Buendia has been in fine form and the same can be said for goalkeeper Tim Krul. Max Aarons at Right-back is also a potent threat.
