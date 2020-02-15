NOR Vs LIV Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

League leaders Liverpool take on Norwich City on Matchday 26 of the English Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday, February 15. The game is set to be played at the Carrow Road, Norwich. It will commence at 11:00 PM (IST).

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Preview

There’s no stopping Liverpool in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team is at the top of the Premier League standings and are so far unbeaten in the Premier League, winning 24 of their 25 games. Norwich, on the other hand, are staring at relegation, with only four wins in their 25 games so far. Liverpool met Norwich in their first Premier League match at Anfield, which the Reds comfortably won 4-1.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Injury and Availability News

Norwich: Timm Klose

Timm Klose Liverpool: James Milner, Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Predicted XIs

Norwich: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Godfrey, Sam Byram, Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Ondrej Duda, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Top Picks

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Roberto Firmino, Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson are also expected to rake in points against Norwich City. For Norwich, Emi Buendia has been in fine form and the same can be said for goalkeeper Tim Krul. Max Aarons at Right-back is also a potent threat.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Vice-Captain –Emi Buendia, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson

–Emi Buendia, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Liverpool are likely to beat Norwich.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.