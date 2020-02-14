Premier League Winter Break: Rivals Bask In Dubai Sunshine Together

The English FA for the first time have introduced a two-week Premier League winter break for the clubs and the players have been afforded the luxury to rest, something that was not a common custom in past years. However, it seems like the Premier Clubs are following a new trend, hop on a flight to Dubai and spend some quality time in the gulf city, among friends, family and rivals. A host of Premier League clubs including the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham landed in Dubai to enjoy the Premier League winter break and relax for a while before joining their respective teams’ training camps.

PL winter break Dubai: Stars flock luxury city during two-week Premier League winter break

Dubai has become a hotbed for players to spend their much-deserved Premier League winter break, due to the mass appeal of the city. The luxury city doesn’t have the same cachet for footballers as there is in other countries and coupled with a variety of luxuries like gold, nightlife, training facilities, mean that it is quite a popular vacation spot for Premier League footballers to spend their winter break. The past week has seen a mini-invasion by the Premier League in Dubai, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle, Arsenal all being represented in fair numbers.

Premier League Winter Break: Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester represented in Dubai

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Luke Shaw Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams made a trip to Dubai and were later joined by coach Kieran McKenna, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. Liverpool fielded a young side to take on Shrewsbury in the FA Cup replay meaning that Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a breath of fresh air. Similarly, James Maddison, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and Ayoze Perez after winning their FA Cup replay at Griffin Park against Brentford. The mass number of players around meant that rivalries were set aside as the players collectively enjoyed their Premier League winter break. Manchester United targets Ben Chilwell, James Maddison and Jack Grealish smiled for a picture on Chilwell's Instagram and the Old Trafford outfit would be happy to see those smiles with a Manchester United badge on their chest.

PL winter break Dubai: Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea stars touchdown to enjoy two-week rest

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta arranged a training camp for the players from Thursday giving an opportunity for Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to take a trip down to Dubai. Norwich's Max Aarons and Emiliano Buendia were spotted, so were Jack Grealish's colleagues Kortney Hause and Ezri Konsa with Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount along with Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, Florian Lejuene, DeAndre Yedlin and Allan Saint-Maximin were spotted around the luxury city of Dubai to enjoy their respective Premier League winter break.

