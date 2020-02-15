The Glazers Set A Condition For Potential Selling Of Manchester United

Manchester United's owners - the Glazers - will reportedly be willing to sell the club only if they receive a bid of one billion pounds. The owners have been subject to controversy and immense criticism due to disappointing Premier League finishes since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the year 2013.

The Glazers blamed for Manchester United downfall

Manchester United has managed to secure a top-four finish twice since Ferguson's retirement and the Glazers have been blamed for the haphazard way in which the club is being managed. Fans and critics alike have called for a change in ownership but they have been reluctant to sell the club. According to reports, the under-fire owners value the club at 1 billion pounds and are willing to settle for less.

The Glazers paid a staggering sum of 790 million pounds in the year 2005 and want to make a profit by selling the club. In addition to this, they had reportedly held talks with potential buyers from Saudi Arabia.

Ed Woodward denied all rumours

However, Ed Woodward denied all rumours that the Glazers were planning to sell the club and insisted that required investments were being made to try and improve the current condition of the club. Woodward further added that the topmost priority is to get back Manchester United to winning ways and everyone is committed to fulfilling their roles in realising those set objectives.

According to reports, Saudi Arabian billionaire Mohammed bin Salman reignited his interest in buying Manchester United. The billionaires from the Middle East were recently rumoured to buy Newcastle as they offered a huge sum to buy the Magpies at the end of the 2019-20 season. A new set of reports suggested that Mohammed bin Salman is keen to buy Manchester United. According to The Mirror, Salman's bid of £3.5 billion was rejected by the Glazers a year and a half ago.

Someone on my timeline said they can’t support another club. @FCUnitedMcr was formed in direct response to the Glazer takeover of MUFC. Those of us boycotting since 2005, needed a protest outlet on Saturdays. We protest the Glazers every week but still support MUFC. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/CcjAC1abCJ — Jonathan Kendal (@Jdkfcuom) January 27, 2020

