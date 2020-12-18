NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream: How To Watch ISL 2020-21 Match And Team News

NorthEast United will be keen to continue their terrific start to the season when they take on Jamshedpur FC in match 32 of the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The game will be the 500th of the league and will mark a new milestone for the Indian Super League.

A win for NorthEast United will put them level on points with table-toppers FC Mumbai City and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. The Highlanders found themselves in a similar position the previous season, undefeated in six but it endured a disappointing ninth-place finish after back to back losses. In case the team avoids defeat, it would be their best-ever unbeaten run in history.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, come into the game after successive draws and will look to keep their good form and aim for the win as they aim of making it into the top four. Based on the recent performances, our NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur match prediction in that both teams will walk away with a point each.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur live? Northeast United vs Jamshedpur live stream

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Northeast United vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Northeast United vs Jamshedpur team news

Jamshedpur FC will miss Aitor Monroy who picked up a red card while NorthEast United will think twice before fielding Federico Gallego as the player returns after an injury.

Northeast United vs Jamshedpur team news - Probable playing XIs

NorthEast United probable XI - Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Rocharzella; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Jamshedpur FC probable XI - TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Amarjit Singh, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh

Image credits: ISL Media