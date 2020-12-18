Sergio Ramos Dedicates selection In FIFA’s World XI For 2020 To Victims Of COVID-19

Five-time LaLiga champion Sergio Ramos was the only Real Madrid player to feature in FIFA's FIFPro Men's World XI for 2020, despite Los Blancos' domestic title triumph last season. The Real Madrid captain also became the first player to feature in FIFA's Team of the Year for a record 11th time. Upon receiving his honour, Ramos dedicated his award to all the families that have suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA Award As Best Men's Player

Sergio Ramos sets record appearances in FIFA Team of the Year

Soon after being named in the FIFA Team of the Year for 2020, Sergio Ramos spoke to Spanish news outlet El Espanol and said that despite winning 22 major honours, the sky is the limit, “One of the keys is to always maintain your desire, the ambition and that hunger to win. Despite having won a lot in my career, I still maintain that ambition of continuing to want to win things. I like to dream, to achieve new goals. It is what I try, to improve my record and improve as a player."

ALSO READ: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min Wins FIFA Puskas Award For His INCREDIBLE Solo Goal Vs Burnley

The four-time UCL winner then dedicated his award to the victims and families that have been affected by the pandemic. Ramos added, "I wanted to thank all the friends of FIFA, FIFPro, and dedicate this award to the families who have suffered from the coronavirus. This award is for all of you. We have to continue fighting (against Covid-19) to win this battle and we are sure to win.”

Ramos, who has scored 100 goals in 660 appearances for Real Madrid, concluded by thanking his club and international teammates for the award, "It's the 11th time for me. I want to say thanks to my teammates from Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team, this individual award is thanks to them"

ALSO READ: Messi's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts, Stops By To Hand Over Jersey To A Fan After Barca Win

FIFPro World XI: FIFA Best Team for 2020

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool FC)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC), Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid CF) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcântara (FC Bayern München/Liverpool FC), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC) and Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) and Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos Was Offered To Barcelona Before Real Madrid Move, Claims Presidential Hopeful

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram