NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL 2021 Live

Match 107 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see NorthEast United FC take on Kerala Blasters FC on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Tilak Maidan on February 26 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters live stream, playing 11 and other match details.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters prediction and preview for ISL

Although a draw will suffice for NorthEast United to progress to the knockout stages, they would still want to end the league stages with a win. However, a loss could put their chances in jeopardy as Hyderabad FC could go past them if they win against Goa FC. With everything to play for, Khalid Jamil will hope that his side can put up a good show.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters will be fighting for pride as they cannot qualify for the knockout stages. If the head-to-head of the two teams is anything to go by, Kerala Blasters indeed do have a better record. Kerala Blasters have beaten NorthEast United five times, drawn five and lost thrice.

However, it seems unlikely that their head-to-head will make any difference in this fixture as the two sides find themselves on the opposite ends of the table. As per the ISL points table, NorthEast United are currently in fourth place with 30 points while Kerala Blasters are currently in tenth place with 17 points. With NorthEast United been unbeaten in their previous 9 games and Kerala Blasters failing to win a game in their last 7 games, we expect NorthEast United to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1.

Indian Super League: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters team news

For NorthEast United, right-back Ashutosh Mehta remains a doubt after missing the last game. However, their key players Deshorn Brown and Benjamin Lambot are likely to feature in this crucial match. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have injury concerns of their own as Sahal Abdul Samad and Facundo Pereyra are sidelined for this game.

Where to watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.