Mumbai City FC To Plant 5 Trees In Goa For Every Goal Scored In The ISL This Season

Mumbai City FC have launched a 'Thank You Goa' campaign to express their gratitude towards the state for having hosted them during the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life and sport around the world meaning that the ISL 2020-21 season was held in a bio-bubble setting in Goa amid health and safety restrictions. Ahead of the Odisha vs Mumbai City FC game, the Islanders made the announcement to show their appreciation to the state and its people for their hospitality and their role in the successful running of the Indian Super League season.

Mumbai City FC to plant 5 trees in Goa for every goal scored during ISL 2020-21 season

Mumbai City FC will undertake a tree plantation drive in Goa with the support of the Corporation of the City of Panaji and their Urban Forestry Programme. Drawing inspiration from the ongoing season, the Club will commit to planting five trees for every goal the Islanders scored in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, contributing to the biodiversity of the beautiful state of Goa. The current campaign has seen Mumbai City FC's contingent of players and staff camped in a bio-secure bubble at the ITC Grand Goa, with training sessions held at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Ground. They have played their ‘home’ games of the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

The plantation drive will be executed in collaboration with The Corporation of the City of Panaji — the oldest civic institution in Asia. Owing to the work of the corporation, Panjim is hailed as one of the most charming and best-planned cities in the country, being the first city in India to be built on a planned grid system. It is also an excellent showcase of Indo-Portuguese architecture, with a network of main avenues and connecting roads, lush gardens and an excellent sewerage system. The Islanders have scored 27 goals so far in the current season and have committed to planting 135 trees, with the hope of adding to that tally by the end of the season.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said, "I would like to extend my gratitude to Goa for making this season of the ISL a successful and a memorable edition of the tournament amidst these tough times. We, as a Club, firmly believe in giving back and we want to express our gratitude to Goa by contributing to its rich biodiversity and its stunning natural beauty. We’re delighted to be doing so with the help and support of the Corporation of the City of Panaji who echo our intentions of giving to mother nature through their own urban forestry programmes”.

"The last six months have been a huge challenge and working in these unprecedented circumstances has not been easy for anyone. We want to thank all the fantastic individuals and organisations who, despite the current circumstances, have worked tirelessly to make us feel comfortable in our setting in Goa and who have put up a spectacular show for football fans tuning in from all over India and the world," said Sergio Lobera, the head coach of Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Sanjit Rodrigues, Commissioner, Corporation of the City of Panaji said, "Panaji has always harboured a strong urban forestry programme. It’s heartening to have a partnership with Mumbai City FC to further strengthen this initiative and help grow Panaji’s and Goa’s biodiversity and green cover".

The tree plantation drive will commence as soon as Mumbai City FC finish the current season of the ISL. Mumbai City FC also expressed their gratitude to the hotel staff at the ITC Grand Goa who helped make them feel at home despite being in the bio-bubble, the local ground staff and the authorities at the Nagoa Village Panchayat and everyone involved in the smooth running of the Indian Super League in these unprecedented challenging circumstances. Mumbai City FC are currently second in the ISL standings, six points behind ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders could reduce the deficit to three points with a win against Odisha on Wednesday. Mumbai City FC could reach level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan with wins in their remaining two games, with a final clash set up against Antonio Habas' men.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC)