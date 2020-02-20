NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming Details, Team News, ISL Standings

NorthEast United take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. NorthEast United are currently second last in the ISL standings. They are poised to stay there despite a win on Thursday. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table and would look to end their ISL campaign with a win.
The ISL season has not panned out well for both NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. NorthEast United are second from the bottom of the table and have only accumulated two wins in their 16 games so far. Victories in their last two games could help the NorthEast United potentially finish a respectable 7th in the ISL standings, but it seems unlikely considering their recent form. The Guwahati-based side are winless in their last five games and would hope to break their unwanted streak against Hyderabad.
If there’s one side who have had to endure a season worse than NorthEast United, it is their opponents on Thursday, Hyderabad FC. The franchise have won only a single game in the 17 fixtures so far. They will officially take the wooden spoon irrespective of the result on Thursday. The Hyderabad-based franchise drew their last match against Jamshedpur.
