NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming Details, Team News, ISL Standings

NorthEast United take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. NorthEast United are currently second last in the ISL standings. They are poised to stay there despite a win on Thursday. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table and would look to end their ISL campaign with a win.

ISL live: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC preview

The ISL season has not panned out well for both NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. NorthEast United are second from the bottom of the table and have only accumulated two wins in their 16 games so far. Victories in their last two games could help the NorthEast United potentially finish a respectable 7th in the ISL standings, but it seems unlikely considering their recent form. The Guwahati-based side are winless in their last five games and would hope to break their unwanted streak against Hyderabad.

If there’s one side who have had to endure a season worse than NorthEast United, it is their opponents on Thursday, Hyderabad FC. The franchise have won only a single game in the 17 fixtures so far. They will officially take the wooden spoon irrespective of the result on Thursday. The Hyderabad-based franchise drew their last match against Jamshedpur.

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC: ISL standings

ISL live: NorthEastUnited vs Hyderabad FC injuries and suspensions

NorthEast United will be without the services of Jose Luedo and Mislav Komorski due to their respective injuries and suspension.

Hyderabad FC are without Marko Stankovic who is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

ISL live: NorthEastUnited vs Hyderabad FC predicted line-ups

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Choudhary, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Simon Lundevall, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojari, Nestor Gordillo, Marcelinho, Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Bobo

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC live streaming: Where to watch ISL live

Where: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati When: Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Thursday, February 20, 2020. Kick-Off: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Telecast: Star Sports Network, Hotstar, Jio TV.

