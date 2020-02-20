Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig: Timo Werner Penalty Trumps Jose Mourinho's Side At Home

Tottenham Hotspur lost their Champions League Round of 16 game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Leipzig striker Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game to give the German side an important away goal in the crucial tie. The visitors were the better side of the two and could have easily scored a couple of goals to peg back Spurs further. Check out the Tottenham vs RB Leipzig highlights and the player ratings.

ℹ️ Leipzig win their 1st European game against an English club...#UCL pic.twitter.com/any6fsD1Sh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Atlético Madrid Edges Liverpool 1-0 In Champions League

Champions League: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig highlights

Leipzig made a fast start to the game with Timo Werner hitting the post in the opening two minutes. The German side asserted their dominance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, much to the dismay of the home crowd. Werner could have handed his side the lead in the first half but Hugo Lloris made a fine save to deny the German striker.

RB Leipzig got their much-deserved goal in the second half after Ben Davies brought down Konrad Laimer inside the box. Werner dispatched the resulting penalty to give the visitors the lead. Spurs almost went further behind after Leipzig cut them open with a quick counter-attack. However, Patrik Schick had his shot saved by Lloris. Spurs grew into the game in the final 20 minutes but failed to force an equaliser.

Also Read | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: 'Maybe We Could Surprise Them' - Leipzig 'keeper Gulacsi Relishes Tottenham Hotspur Test

Jose Mourinho's injury-ravaged Spurs fell to a disappointing loss at home. With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out, Spurs clearly struggled in the final third. However, Jose Mourinho will be confident his side could come out firing when the sides will meet in Germany for the second leg on March 11.

For now, both sides will be back in their respective leagues. Spurs will head to Mourinho's former club Chelsea on Saturday, while Leipzig will face Schalke this weekend.

Also Read | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Tottenham Hotspur Dealt With Major Blow As Son Heung-min Suffers Long-term Injury

Champions League: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig highlights and player ratings

Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 7/10

Serge Aurier - 6/10

Davinson Sanchez - 7/10

Toby Alderweireld - 6.5/10

Ben Davies - 6/10

Giovani Lo Celso - 7.5/10

Harry Winks - 7/10

Gedson Fernandes - 6/10

Dele Alli - 6/10

Steven Bergwijn - 6.5/10

Lucas Moura - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Erik Lamela - 6/10, Tanguy Ndombele - 6.5/10

RB Leipzig

Peter Gulacsi - 7/10

Marcel Halstenberg - 7.5/10

Lukas Klostermann - 7/10

Angelino - 7.5/10

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10

Konrad Laimer - 6.5/10

Nordi Mukiele - 7/10

Timo Werner - 8/10

Christopher Nkunku - 7/10

Patrik Schick - 7.5/10

Substitutes: Amadou Haidara - 6/10, Yussuf Poulsen - 6.5/10, Emil Forsberg - NA

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig highlights and manager comments

"The result is open. Why shouldn't we believe?"



📺 Jose's post-match press conference is now on YouTube 👇#UCL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 19, 2020

🗣️ Julian #Nagelsmann:



"A deserved win. We would've liked to have won by more, and had the chances to do that.



It was the first #UCL k/o match for a lot of the players and the atmosphere in the stadium was imposing. When you take that into consideration, we did well."#TOTRBL pic.twitter.com/qm9wRWjJ65 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview