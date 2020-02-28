Norwich City Vs Leicester City Live Streaming Details, Team News, Premier League Standings

Norwich City will play against Leicester City in the Premier League on February 28, 2020 (February 29 according to IST). The match will be played at Carrow Road. Let us look at the Norwich City vs Leicester City live streaming details, preview, teams, etc.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live streaming: Norwich City vs Leicester City live telecast in India

The Norwich City vs Leicester City live match broadcast will be happening on Star Sports network. Meanwhile, the Norwich City vs Leicester City live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Let us look at the other Norwich City vs Leicester City live match details:

Venue: Carrow Road.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live streaming date: February 28, 2020 (February 29 according to IST)

Norwich City vs Leicester City live streaming time: 1.30 AM IST

One can also follow the Norwich City vs Leicester City live score on the Premier League's official website and app.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live match preview: Leicester City

Promising #lcfc goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at #lcfc until 2025 📝 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 27, 2020

Leicester City are currently placed third on the Premier League points table. They have bagged 50 points in 27 games this season. Leicester have won just once in their last five games (against Brentford in the fourth round of FA Cup). They were defeated by Manchester City in their previous clash. They also lost against Aston Villa before that.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live match preview: Norwich City

On the other hand, Norwich City are fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League. They are placed at the bottom (20th) of the points table with just four victories in 27 games. Norwich City have won just one game (against Burnley FC) in their previous five games across all competitions.

Norwich City vs Leicester City live match: Teams

Norwich City vs Leicester City live match: Norwich City: Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis; Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean; Emi Buendia, Ondrej Duda, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Norwich City vs Leicester City live match: Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

