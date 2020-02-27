Premier League Hall Of Fame: Alan Shearer To Thierry Henry, Players Who Could Be Inducted

The Premier League has unravelled its plans to launch their very own Hall of Fame for players that have graced the game since the tournament was established in 1992. Membership in the Premier League Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to the greatest of players that have been a part of the English Premier League. The names of the first two Premier League Hall of Fame inductees will be announced next month and the candidates could stretch from Alan Shearer to Thierry Henry.

ALSO READ: Inter Miami Have A Great Opportunity To Sign Messi And Ronaldo, Says David Beckham

Premier League's Hall of Fame inductees

The Premier League Hall of Fame will be a podium to recognize exceptional skill and talent in players from the past. On March 19, the first two players to have their name in the Premier League Hall of Fame will be announced. The inductees will be receiving a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction. A shortlist of nominees will also be announced at the same time for accolades in the near future. Fans will be invited to vote and help select the players that are expected to join the Premier League Hall of Fame for 2020.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Adriano? How The 'next Ronaldo' Went From Success To Alcohol Addiction

Premier League Hall of Fame inductees: Criteria

The criteria to be included in the Premier League Hall of Fame is that a candidate must have retired from the sport. Another critical aspect for the Premier League Hall of Fame induction is that the player's career will be judged only on the basis of their time spent in England's top division.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Confident Son Heung-min Is Not At Risk Of Coronavirus After South Korea Visit

Alan Shearer to Thierry Henry - players that could be inducted first

The Premier League Hall of Fame inductees may include names like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp, John Terry, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, etc. Being the most decorated player with 13 titles to his name, Ryan Giggs stands a fair chance of winning an induction alongside the competition's all-time top goalscorer with 260 goals - Alan Shearer.

ALSO READ: Robin Van Persie Believed Mikel Arteta Was Arsenal Manager Material Over Christmas Dinner