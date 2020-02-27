Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Shares Moment With Bollywood's Ranveer Singh In Mumbai

Premier League legend Alan Shearer recently paid a visit to India to promote the English top-tier league in the country. Premier League's all-time record scorer paid a visit to cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. He met many fans over there. In his visit to the country, the former Newcastle United striker also met Bollywood superstar - Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is the official ambassador of Premier League India. He has been promoting the league in the country since 2017. Ranveer Singh took the opportunity to meet the Premier League icon at BKC, Mumbai.

Alan Shearer met Ranveer Singh at a Premier League event in India

Alan Shearer was present at the luxurious Trident hotel in Bandra. Shearer carried the Premier League's official trophy with him. As expected, many fans were there for the footballing event. Most of the fans were wearing Newcastle's jersey and the 49-year-old Englishman interacted with many of them. Ranveer Singh was also present at the event and he was seen having a fun time with the footballing great.

Ranveer Singh posted a picture with Alan Shearer on his Instagram handle. The former Premier League ace also posted multiple pictures with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle. He also left a comment on Singh's post. Shearer commented, "Great meeting you and a brilliant afternoon." Ranveer Singh is a huge Arsenal fan and he has always shown his support towards the Gunners.

