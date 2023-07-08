'Not in my plans': New Real Madrid player makes sizeable remark after sealing 6-year deal

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Arda Guler as the Turkish prodigy joined the club from Fenerbahce. The 18-year-old signed a six-year contract with the club. Guler is dubbed the Turkish 'Lionel Messi' as he seems to have all the attributes that a player should have if he wants to be successful. He is Madrid's fourth signing this summer.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid has been the most successful club in recent times

They lost the La Liga title to Barcelona last season

They also brought in the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joselu to strengthen their ranks

Real Madrid's new signing claims he will fight for his role

Pre-dominantly, an attacking midfielder Guler can also be deployed on the flanks. Doubts have been raised about whether he would be able to get regular game time as he is yet to establish himself properly on the grand stage.



But the Turkish international rejected any chances of moving out on loan, as he insisted he will stay at the club and will fight for his role.

I won't leave on loan, this is not an option. I want to stay and play for Real Madrid. I'm ready to compete and I'm going to earn my position, I'm going to give it everything to earn my place at the club. I want to stay and play here. If I get a chance to play I will take it. I'm not contemplating any other possibility. I've been offered to play and that's what I'm going to do.

Arda Guler heaps praises on Luka Modric

The player is believed to be the next core of players as Los Blancos have already managed to put up a strong core for their future. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior will be the club's flag-bearers, and Guler can definitely follow suit.

The teenager also insisted that Luka Modric is the best midfielder, and he has a lot of respect for the Croatian midfielder.

For me, Modric is the best midfielder in the world and I'm going to take this opportunity to learn everything from him. I have a lot of respect for him.

He further added:

[Ozil] told me that Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world. We have a brotherly relationship and he's always spoken highly of the club and given me good advice.

