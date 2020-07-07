NOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Nottingham Forest will square off against Fulham on Matchday 42 in the EFL Championship this week. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Here is the NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, NOT vs FUL Dream11 team news, NOT vs FUL Dream11 top picks, preview and schedule.

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: NOT vs FUL Dream11 schedule

Venue: City Ground

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 9.30 pm IST

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: NOT vs FUL Dream11 preview

Never give in! 👊



The main points of discussion from #FULBIR. 🫖 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 6, 2020

Fulham are placed fourth on the Championship table, having bagged 70 points in all. In the previous game against Birmingham, Fulham emerged victorious, with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest occupy the fifth spot on the Championship table with 68 points in 41 games this season. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Wayne Rooney's Derby County in the previous game, with Joe Lolley scoring for his side.

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: NOT vs FUL Dream11 team news, full squads

Fulham: Marek Rodak, Marcus Bertinelli, Jordan Archer, Magnus Norman, Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Michael Hector, Cyrus Christie, Alfie Mawson, Maxime Le Marchand, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Bobby Reid, Josh Onomah, Anthony Knockaert, Mitrovic, Denis Odoi, Steven Sessegnon, Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Reid, Stefan Johansen, Luca de la Torre, Neeskens Kebano, Kevin McDonald, Matt O'Riley, Tyrese Francois, Aleksandr Mitrovic, Aboubakar Kamara, Jay Stansfield

Nottingham Forest: Jordan Smith, Brice Samba, Yuri Ribeiro, Matthew Cash, Joe Worrall, Michael Hefele, Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Tendayi Darikwa, Yohan Benalouane, Michael Dawson, Carl Jenkinson, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Tiago Silva, Samba Sow, Alfa Semedo, Ryan Yates, John Bostock, Joe Lolley, Joao Carvalho, Ben Watson, Sammy Ameobi, Virgil Gomis, Nuno Da Costa, Zach Clough, Lewis Grabban

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: NOT vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marcus Bertinelli

Defenders: Matthew Cash, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Steven Sessegnon

Midfielders: Joe Lolley (vc), Tom Cairney, Sammy Ameobi

Forwards: Lewis Grabban (c), Zach Clough, Aboubakar Kamara

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: NOT vs FUL Dream11 top picks

Fulham : Aboubakar Kamara, Tom Cairney

: Aboubakar Kamara, Tom Cairney Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban

NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction

Fulham are the favourites in this game.

Note: The NOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NOT vs FUL Dream11 team selection and NOT vs FUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Fulhamfc.com

