OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo's First Game In Saudi Arabia To Be Against Lionel Messi's PSG

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play his first match in Saudi Arabia since his €200 million move to the Middle-Eastern country. Ronaldo has been named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Riyadh ST XI will feature players from Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal. The match will also see Ronaldo locking horns against his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who will be part of the PSG squad.

According to reports, the match will take place in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19. Over 2 million online ticket requests have been received for the highly-anticipated match. Media reports suggest that a VIP ticket to the match has already received a $2.66 million bid in an auction as people in Saudi Arabia are excited to see the two biggest superstars of the game clash against each other. The exhibition game will also feature Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the match-winning goal against Argentina in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo was unveiled by the Saudi club on December 31, 2022. He has not made his debut for the side as yet but is expected to feature in the club's match on Sunday. Prior to that, Ronaldo will be seen locking horns in the exhibition match against PSG. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after mutually ending his contract with English club Manchester United. Ronaldo's contract was terminated after he criticised the side and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo's salary at Al Nassr

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second. For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week.

Image: AP