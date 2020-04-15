Coronavirus Italy: Official Warns Against Resuming Serie A Without Vaccine Availability

Italy remains one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the globe. However, the situation looks to have improved over the last couple of weeks as the number of infections and the death rate has fallen quite significantly. The Italian Football Association is weighing up contingency plans to restart the 2019-20 Serie A season sometime in June. However, Sandra Zampa, the undersecretary for the Ministry of Health, warned that playing Serie A football in a stadium filled with spectators is not a possibility until a vaccine is developed to kill COVID-19.

Italy lockdown extended until May 3, 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW: Italy extends nationwide lockdown for another three weeks until May 3. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 10, 2020

Italian Football association drawing up contingency plans to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking: Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has begun to draw up medical guidelines for a possible restart of Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.



They are prepared to continue until September or October if necessary. — indykaila News (@indykaila) April 9, 2020

In an interview with RaiNews24 on Tuesday, Zampa revealed that it will take some time before Italian football can return to normalcy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Zampa was quoted as saying “We are still in phase one. The descent is very slow, phase one will begin on May 3rd, but this does not mean returning to the life we ​​knew. I think it is very difficult for the football leagues (Serie A) to resume but I do not see this as a priority at the moment. In any case, full stadiums will only be seen again when we are safe and that is when we have a vaccine. There will not be normal life until we have the vaccine.”

Italy registers the highest number of deaths in Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most coronavirus deaths in Europe



Italy: 19,899

Spain: 17,489

France: 14,393

UK: 10,612

Belgium: 3,903

Germany: 3,022

Netherlands: 2,737

Turkey: 1,198

Switzerland: 1,117

Sweden: 899

Portugal: 504

Austria: 368

Ireland: 334

Romania: 318

Denmark: 273

Poland: 232 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2020

