Coronavirus Italy: Italian Football Federation Hopes Players Test -ve For COVID-19 By May

The Italian Football Federation is hoping that the country's players can be tested positive for COVID-19 in May before the potential Serie A return date. Italy is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus with many Serie A stars including Paulo Dybala and Daniele Rugani testing positive for COVID-19. As things stand, the Serie A season is suspended since March 9 and the Italian Football Federation is mulling a May return.

Coronavirus Italy: Italian Football federation hopes to test Serie A players before restarting season

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina said that the Serie A season will be finished as soon as the conditions are right. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the president added that the federation will hold a meeting and discuss a plan of action, which will be communicated to all Serie A clubs. Gravina added that they are hoping to start the Serie A season in May. However, this will be subject to tests ensuring that players are negative for COVID-19 and training can be kicked off.

The Italian Football Federation hopes that players can be tested for coronavirus at the start of May in preparation for the season to restart.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/TMtG29cscA #bbcfootball #SerieA pic.twitter.com/3lgLIwgFid — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 14, 2020

Coronavirus Italy: Brescia President Cellino threatens to forfeit games if Serie A restart

While the Italian Football Federation plans to resume the Serie A action in May, the federation could face problems considering the COVID-19 crisis in Italy. Brescia President Massimo Cellino has threatened to forfeit all Serie A games if football resumes under current circumstances. Brescia are at the bottom of the Serie A standings and are one of the worst-hit areas in Italy, with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

Lazio President Claudio Lotito claimed that Cellino wanted to save Brescia from relegation, which is a claim he refused by saying that they have deserved it for their performances so far. As things stand, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus are atop the Serie A table one point ahead of Lazio and nine clear of third-placed Inter Milan.

