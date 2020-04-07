Coronavirus Italy: UEFA President Ceferin 'confident' Serie A Will Finish Despite Lockdown

With major European football leagues suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the future of UEFA competitions remains unclear. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin revealed that he is still highly optimistic that Serie A and other European leagues will complete their respective seasons in the coming months. Spain, Italy and UK are currently among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the entire globe in recent weeks.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Juventus Will Not Accept Serie A Title Should Season Be Called Off: Italian Football Chief

Coronavirus Italy

Aleksander Ceferin cannot imagine Liverpool not winning the Premier League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he ‘cannot imagine a scenario’ in which Liverpool would not be crowned Premier League champions insisting ‘they will get the title one way or another.’



Quotes via @MailSport below 👇 pic.twitter.com/fv9Tti3F0M — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Serie A Top Officials Agree Upon Collective Wage Freeze

Coronavirus Italy

UEFA President Ceferin 'confident' Serie A will finish despite ongoing COVID-19 crisis

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told Slovenian news outlet Ekipa that he hoped to see all major European football competitions complete their respective league matches in the coming months after the coronavirus lockdown is through. Aleksander Ceferin was quoted as saying, “I am optimistic that we will see the end of the Spanish league (LaLiga), I am optimistic that we will see the end of the Italian league (Serie A), and I am optimistic in general. Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything.”

The coronavirus Italy situation garnered the interest of the sports fraternity when two players from Serie A leaders Juventus - Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi - tested positive for coronavirus. Argentina international Paulo Dybala also contracted the virus later. With the COVID-19 crisis escalating in Europe, Serie A was then suspended until further notice.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Shares Of Serie A Leaders Juventus Up By 7.94% After Cristiano Ronaldo, Other Players Agree To $100m Pay Cut

Also Read |Coronavirus Italy: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Coronavirus Italy

Growth rate continues to flatten in Italy after coronavirus lockdown

Daily coronavirus positivity: Italy hits 14 straight days of lower cases than their peak on March 21, posts fewest daily deaths since March 19th. Nine straight days of lower cases since peak in Spain & eight straight days of lower case numbers since peak in Germany. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results