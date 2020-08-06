Man Utd Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Alexis Sanchez's Move To Inter Milan

As the football season draws to its conclusion, clubs have been vying to seal the transfer of several players to kickstart preparations for the next term. Following suit, Serie A giants Inter Milan have been negotiating terms with Manchester United to sign on-loan striker Alexis Sanchez for a permanent move. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the club have agreed to let go off the Chilean forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez departure

Alexis Sanchez joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan in August last year, with Man Utd still paying a huge part of his £560,000-a-week wage. Inter have expressed their desire to seal the transfer permanently. The club's CEO Beppe Marotta, while speaking to Sky Sports, revealed that the club will offer a three-year contract to the striker. He asserted that although the deal was yet to be confirmed, he was unofficially an Inter player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side progressed to the quarter-final of Europa League on Wednesday, was asked about the negotiations between the two clubs. The Norwegian tactician revealed that the player and Man Utd have agreed for the transfer and a deal could be officially announced as early as Thursday. Solksjaer described it as an amazing move, further extending his warm wishes to Sanchez for his stint in Italy.

Alexis Sanchez deal value undisclosed

According to a report by Sky Sports, Alexis Sanchez might receive a payout from Man Utd for cancelling his contract, with two seasons still to be played by him. However, the amount is yet to be decided, although the value of the remaining two seasons in wages is estimated at around £55 million ($72 million).

If Man Utd agree to a deal for the striker, it will free up the iconic no. 7 shirt. Interestingly, Man Utd's long term target and potential arrival Jadon Sancho also dons the no. 7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Sanchez would leave the Old Trafford outfit with five goals in 45 appearances, having joined the club in January 2018 courtesy of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining Arsenal.

