Mason Greenwood Beats Wayne Rooney's Unique Man Utd Record Which Even Ronaldo Failed At

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been in the form of his life since the Premier League restart. Greenwood has hit the ground running in the past few games scoring and assisting multiple goals for Manchester United. Mason Greenwood has broken several Manchester United records this season. The latest Greenwood record sees the young Englishman go ahead of Wayne Rooney, and achieve something which even Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do during his time at Manchester United.

Greenwood record: Mason Greenwood surpasses Wayne Rooney record

Mason Greenwood continued his scoring streak when he took the field against Aston Villa in the Premier League this week. The teenager notched another goal in the game, taking his Premier League tally to 9 for the season. His last goal made it to the history books as another Greenwood record, as he surpassed a certain Wayne Rooney record that was out of the reach of Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

Mason Greenwood is the first teenager to score 15 goals in a single season for Man Utd since Wayne Rooney (17) in 2004/05. #mufc pic.twitter.com/iAvCUkBjRA — Chris Johnson (@Chris020Johnson) July 5, 2020

Mason Greenwood now has 18 goals in 44 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. With this, the 18-year old broke Wayne Rooney's record that stood for more than a decade. Wayne Rooney had scored 17 goals for Manchester United in a single season as a teenager in 2004-05. However, that feat how now been surpassed with the Greenwood record, as the player scored his 18th goal of the season in the game against Aston Villa. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo scored six goals as a teenager for the club in the 2003-04 season.

Greenwood record: Mason Greenwood has broken several records this season

3 - Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18y 282d), following on from Wayne Rooney back in February 2005 (19y 125d). Cubs. pic.twitter.com/B4ujuCRwaN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

The 18-year-old has become a talisman for Manchester United this season due to his Midas touch in front of goal. The forward has been in red-hot form since the Premier League restart and has scored in three consecutive games for the club. Mason Greenwood equalled another Wayne Rooney record with his goal against Aston Villa. With three consecutive goals in three games, Mason Greenwood became only the second teenager after Wayne Rooney to achieve the feat.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney had scored three goals for the club as a teenager in 2005. Another Greenwood record achieved by the player saw him become the highest scorer for the club under the age of 19. Mason Greenwood has one more goal under the age of 19 for Manchester United as compared to teammate Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer downplayed the comparisons of the player with Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo several times after the Greenwood record was established. The teenager’s performances have helped Manchester United strengthen their bid for a top-four position. The Red Devils are currently on an unbeaten streak of 16 matches and find themselves 5th in the Premier League table, just one point behind Leicester City.

Image Courtesy: instagram/masongreenwood, AP