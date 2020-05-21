Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Warns Man United Stars 'no Personal Agenda Will Be Tolerated'

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why no 'personal agenda will be tolerated' at the club after stating there is now an aura of positivity around his squad. Solskjaer hinted that the departures of star players like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are examples of the way he wants to set up his Man United team. The 47-year-old sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and Alexis Sanchez followed suit on a loan deal during the summer transfer window in 2019. As the Man United training sessions begin, Solskjaer candidly revealed his expectations from the Man United stars in order to progress as a team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjar on Man United squad expectations

In conversation with United We Stand, Solskjaer revealed why 'personality' is extremely important at a team like Man United. The Norwegian went on to state that although he wants players to have an 'ego' they must be able to adapt to certain circumstances and put the team ahead of their own 'personal agendas'. Since taking over the reins at Man United in December 2018, Solskjaer has made a couple of bold decisions including offloading star players in the form of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjær: "I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole. Personality is so important. We’re a team in a team environment. You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt." #mulive [sun] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 20, 2020

Man United won 14 out of their 19 games when Solskjaer first arrived at the Theatre of Dreams on an interim basis which led to the club handing the Norwegian a three-year contract as permanent manager. Solskjaer claimed that some players were feeling 'mentally and physically tired' in March last year which led to negative thinking as a group but just over 13 months later, the atmosphere at the Man United camp oozes 'positive thinking', he said. Solskjaer hinted that the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer window played a part in creating the aura of positivity, adding, 'I feel in this group we don't have one bad apple'.

Man United training in the hunt for Champions League spot

Solskjaer made a number of changes in the summer by offloading 19 players and made big splashes in the transfer window with defensive reinforcements of Harry Maguire (£80m) and Aaron wan Bissaka (£50m). Manchester United currently sit in fifth place on the Premier League table, just three points behind Chelsea who are fourth. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to secure Champions League qualification for United in his first full season in charge of the fallen Premier League giants.

The red side of Manchester went on an unbeaten run of 11 games across all competitions before the halt of football early in March. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes joined the Red Devils in the January transfer market for an initial fee of £47 million and has provided a big boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to finish the season on a high. More so, United are still in the hunt for silverware, alive in the FA Cup and Europa League.

