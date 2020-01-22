Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds To Gary Neville Demanding Ed Woodward's Sacking

Manchester United can't lift their miserable run. Nothing seems to be working for them since the time Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. United fans saw many managers come and go since then. However, no one achieved any kind of success except Jose Mourinho. He won the Europa League in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as their boss after they parted ways with Jose Mourinho. Solskjaer started his Manchester United spell on a high note. However, he later faced a decline like other managers before him. However, a majority of fans believe that the reason behind Manchester United's miserable run of form is not their manager. Instead, it is their board, especially vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Gary Neville on Ed Woodward: “If you don’t lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong." #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Ed Woodward

Along with the fans, former Manchester United player Gary Neville also believes that Woodward should be out of the club. In a recent interview, Neville stated that Ed Woodward has faced too much failure. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke up in support of Ed Woodward. He believes that now is not the time to talk about replacing the hierarchy of the club. Solskjaer added that Manchester United are in the process of rebuilding. They are focused on moving forward.

Solskjaer on Gary Neville calling for Woodward sacking: "For me now, we've lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic + we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball. And for me that's strides forward. Of course we're disappointed losing the game..." #mufc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 21, 2020

"We're always looking to improve the squad and to improve the club but for my mind, now is not the time, Gary, to start this discussion," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table with 34 points in 22 games. The Red Devils will next face Burnley in their Matchday 24 clash on January 22, 2020.

