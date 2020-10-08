Olivier Giroud Becomes Second Top goalscorer for France In Ukraine Rout, Overtakes Platini

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud celebrated his 100th appearance for France with a brace as the world champions thrashed Ukraine 7-1 in an international friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday night. With his two goals in the first half against the eastern Europeans, Olivier Giroud surpassed Michel Platini as the second-highest goalscorer in France history. The 34-year-old went into the game with 40 goals but is now only nine behind France's all-time leading goalscorer, Thierry Henry.

France vs Ukraine: Olivier Giroud nets twice as France thump Ukraine 7-1

Teenage superstar Eduardo Camavinga got Didier Deschamps' side off to a flying start with a goal after just nine minutes on the clock through a sensational overhead kick. The stage was then set for Olivier Giroud to make his mark on the game as the star forward scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to put France 3-0 up and bring his own international goal tally up to 42 goals. It was the perfect way for Olivier Giroud to celebrate a special landmark of a century of appearances for his country on the night.

Les Bleus then went 4-0 up before half-time through an own goal from Vitaliy Mykolenko. Viktor Tsygankov got the only goal of the game for Ukraine on 53 minutes to make it 4-1. However, goals from Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann made it 7-1 at full-time.

Most goals scored for the French senior men's national team:



🇫🇷 Thierry Henry (51)

🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud (42)

🇫🇷 Michel Platini (41)

🇫🇷 David Trezeguet (34)

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann (32)

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane (31)



Will Giroud break the record? — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2020

Olivier Giroud second on the list of France's top goal scorers

The two Olivier Giroud goals against Ukraine put the Chelsea star second on the list of all-time top goalscorers for France. Giroud overtook Platini, who scored 41 goals in 72 games for France between 1976-87 and the 34-year-old will now be gunning for Thierry Henry's record. Thierry Henry, who retired from international duty in 2010, is France's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals in 123 caps.

Thierry Henry is the only man with more goals for France than Olivier Giroud and, after tonight, he’s 10 goals away from breaking the all-time record:



⬢ 100 caps

⬢ 42 goals

⬢ 1 World Cup



Forever underrated. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3KPmci8hJP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2020

Giroud also became only the eighth player to have made a century of appearances for France. Lilian Thuram holds the record for being the most-capped Frenchman of all time with his 142 appearances while Henry, Marcel Desailly, Hugo Lloris, Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Deschamps are the other players to have managed that feat. France will now face Portugal in their UEFA Nations League clash on Sunday.

Image Credits - Equipe de France Instagram