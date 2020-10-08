Carlo Ancelotti's FIFA 21 Likeness Receives Heavy Criticism On Social Media, Fans Irked

Carlo Ancelotti's start to his first complete season at Everton has been nothing short of exceptional, with the Toffees bagging a 100 per cent win record in the Premier League. As much as the Everton manager is being praised for his tactical approach to the game, FIFA 21 has failed to have the manager's character resemble him in the wildly popular game.

Carlo Ancelotti's bizarre likeness in FIFA 21

Reddit user George Cuz uploaded an image of Carlo Ancelotti from the FIFA 21 career mode. The Everton manager's character in the game does not resemble him the least, inviting furious reactions from Everton fans. The FIFA career mode character weirdly has no neck and a puzzling hairstyle that has very little resemblance to Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti in Fifa 21 😭 pic.twitter.com/VEnwWZq5pF — 🔔 (@guendouzxV2) October 7, 2020

Fans lashed out at the creators of the game, questioning their graphics. Despite the criticism, the FIFA 21 career mode promises to be the biggest upgrade in over a decade. EA vice-president Nick Wlodyka, while speaking to Goal, claimed that FIFA 21 career mode is "very important" this year.

Fans slam EA Sports for Carlo Ancelotti's character in career mode

My man looks like a French chef in the first one 😭😭😭 — 🇵🇹 (@_d1882) October 7, 2020

Who was this meant to be again😂 — Blair Mckie (@blairmckie7) October 7, 2020

looks like if steve bruce and ronald koeman had a kid — Reece. (@29Role) October 7, 2020

Ok I get that EA are redoing faces and that but they really should've stuck with Ancelloti's face from FIFA 18, cause they have fully stuffed this bloke — Arman Joe (@ArmanJL12) October 7, 2020

Why he looks like Aston villa coach — Wenger era (@wenger_era) October 7, 2020

Biggest ever investment in FIFA 21 career mode: EA Sports vice president

The vice-president claimed that the company has made its biggest-ever investment in the FIFA 21 career mode than they've done in the past with a hope of delivering above and beyond the expectations. He stated that they have received a lot of feedback over the past few years pertaining to the changes that players have been expecting in FIFA 21 career mode.

Carlo Ancelotti faces Liverpool challenge

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has been on top of his tactical game in the new season of the Premier League. Having signed some key players in the summer, including the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan, the Everton manager has been praised for his phenomenal business in the transfer window.

To top it, his side have been in sensational in the 2020-21 season. Carlo Ancelotti's men lead the Premier League charts with 12 points, winning all of their four games going into the international break. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager faces a daunting task when his side next come up against defending Premier League champions Liverpool on October 17.

Image courtesy: Carlo Ancelotti Twitter