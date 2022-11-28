Ouch! Fan Loses Rs 1.4 Crores After Betting On Japan To Defeat Costa Rica At Qatar 2022

A football fan lost a staggering Rs. 1.4 crores after placing a bet on Japan to beat Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup match on Sunday. According to Tab, which is an online betting website, the fan had placed a bet of $181,482 (Rs. 1.4 crores) on Japan, which he lost after Costa Rica defeated the Asian giants 1-0 in their Group E encounter at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. If Japan had defeated Costa Rica, the fan would have won a whopping $272,223 (Rs. 2.2 crores).

Tab took to its official Twitter handle to share the news, where it informed that it had taken a bet of $181,482 on Japan to beat Costa Rica at the ongoing World Cup. Japan were favourites to win going into the game against Costa Rica since they had already upset former world champions Germany in their opening encounter of the tournament. Netizens were amused by the amount of money the fan lost in his bet on Japan. They took to the comment section to react to the incident.

💰 BIG BET 💰



We’ve taken a bet of $181,482 @ $1.50 on Japan to beat Costa Rica! 🤯 #Qatar2022 — TAB (@tabcomau) November 27, 2022

Ouch…. — Michael Emmerson (@mickeyemmerson) November 27, 2022

Never take the shorts under 1.50 — HorseBiz (@cryptodwnunder) November 27, 2022

Japan vs Costa Rica: As it happened

After a stunning win against Germany, Japan had the opportunity to book a place in the Round of 16 by beating Costa Rica on Sunday. However, the former Asian champions let the chance slip off their hands as they lost the game 1-0. Keysher Fuller of Costa Rica scored the match-winning goal in the 81st minute to put his team in the driving seat and register one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing World Cup.

The goal came with the first shot on target by Costa Rica in the match. Following the 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Spain, Costa Rica now stands the chance to advance out of the group stage. This is the first time Costa Rica beat Japan in all competitions. Costa Rica also became the first team after Paraguay to concede more than seven goals in a game and then win the next match at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco pulled off the third biggest upset of FIFA World Cup 2022 with a stunning 2-0 win over Belgium. The Atlas Lions (Morocco) went on to clinch their first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only their third ever. Morocco took the lead through captain Romain Saiss who deflected a freekick from Abdelhamid Sabiri off his hip in the 73rd minute with the ball going under the body of the Belgian goalkeeper Thibais Courtois. Morocco completed the victory when Zakaria Aboukhlal guided a shot into the roof of the net from a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup