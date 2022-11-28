World Cup Day 8 In Memes: Costa Rica Stuns Sluggish Japan, Fullkrug Keeps Germany Afloat

Morocco produced the third massive upset of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by defeating Belgium in their second Group F match played at the Al Thumama Stadium. The other matches of the day witnessed Croatia taking on Canada, while Japan faced Costa Rica in the first match of the day. Germany and Spain faced each other later in the day.

Qatar 2022: Costa Rica delays Japan's march to Round of 16

After a stunning win over Germany, Japan had the chance to qualify for the knockout stage by registering a win over Costa Rica. However, the four-time Asian champions came up short and now have to depend on their final match to advance to the Round of 16. The Blue Samurai dominated the possession but failed to go past Costa Rica's defence and goalkeeper Kylor Neves.

The deadlock in the Japan vs Costa Rica match was finally broken by Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller with a strike in the 81st minute that gave Los Ticos their 1-0 victory. The goal came with the first shot on target by Costa Rica in the match. Following the 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Spain, Costa Rica now stands the chance to advance out of the group stage.

Qatar 2022: Morocco shock Belgium juggernaut

Just like Japan and Saudi Arabia, Morocco pulled off the third biggest upset of FIFA World Cup 2022 with a stunning 2-0 win over Belgium. The Atlas Lions (Morocco) went on to clinch their first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only their third ever. Morocco took the lead through captain Romain Saiss who deflected a freekick from Abdelhamid Sabiri off his hip in the 73rd minute with the ball going under the body of the Belgian goalkeeper Thibais Courtois. Morocco completed the victory when Zakaria Aboukhlal guided a shot into the roof of the net from a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage.

Qatar 2022: Croatia sinks Canada

Canada vs Croatia match witnessed a total of five goals with Luka Modric's team winning the match 4-1 ending Canada's World Cup journey. The match started with Canada taking the lead through Alphonso Davies who headed in a goal a little more than a minute into play. Croatia responded with two goal before the end of the first half. Andrej Kramaric scored the equaliser for Croatia in the 36th minute, while Marko Livaja put Croatia in front in the 44th minute. Kramaric added his second in the 70th, and Lovro Majer scored in stoppage time to complete the victory.

Qatar 2022: Niclas Fullkrug saves Germany from elimination

After a shocking opening-round loss to Japan, Germany had to score points off Spain to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Spain had a better first half after opening the scoreboard through Alvaro Morata. The striker scored the first goal of Spain vs Germany match in the 62nd minute with a nice one-touch from close range. Niclas Fullkrug found the way through the Spanish defence and scored the goal in the 83rd minute to give Germany a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium.