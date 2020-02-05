Ousmane Dembele Out Of Barcelona Squad Due To Hamstring Injury, Confirms Club

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. He will miss the remainder of the ongoing season, according to Spanish media reports. The player’s injury is a huge blow for manager Quique Setien. He is already dealing with an injury-plagued squad.

Ousmane Dembele injury: He has been out since November 2019

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020

Ousmane Dembele has been out of action since November last year. He had sustained a hamstring injury. However, further tests carried on the player revealed that his injury has aggravated. It could see him out of action till the end of the present season.

LATEST NEWS | During this morning’s training session, Ousmane Dembélé felt some discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue. He will continue with his rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/rlK7IgHoGb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2020

Barcelona took to Twitter to explain the seriousness of Ousmane Dembele’s injury. They stated that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. The Frenchman’s injury marks a difficult period for Barcelona as Setien is already without his star striker Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez is out due to knee surgery

Luis Suarez has recently undergone a surgery to get rid of his knee issues. However, the player is set to be on the sidelines for at least four months. It clearly puts an end to his campaign this season. A recent report also revealed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi had sustained a thigh injury a few days back. However, he is playing due to lack of attacking options in the team.

Ousmane Dembele has missed 63 games due to injury

Barcelona are left with a not-so-fit Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and 17-year-old Ansu Fati to lead the attack. Ousmane Dembele has been quite injury-prone since he secured a move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. It is reported that the French international has so far missed a total of 63 games for the Catalans due to injury issues. It is pertinent to note that Setien was relying on Dembele’s return from injury. It was also a major reason for Barcelona not signing a forward in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona will next play against Athletic Bilbao

Injury-plagued Barcelona are enduring a difficult campaign this season. They were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in December and are also trailing by three points behind league leaders Real Madrid. The Catalans will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday (Friday IST) in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey.

