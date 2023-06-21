Pakistan Goalkeeper Almost In Tears As He Makes Horrendous Mistake Against India- WATCH

Why you’re reading this: On June 21, 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India and Pakistan, played in the inaugural match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023. Sunil Chhetri, the Indian captain, played against Pakistan in 2005 away from home for the first time and scored his first goal for his nation in the match. After 18 years, he made history again after scoring a brace with one goal that was gifted by Pakistan.

Sunil Chhetri led India to the Hero Continental Cup 2023

India faced Pakistan 27 times so far

Sunil Chhetri takes advantage of the goalkeeper in India vs Pakistan

What happened during the India vs Pakistan match?

Amid the heated exchange during the encounter with Pakistan, India's captain Sunil Chhetri scored in the first 10 minutes. Both sides were playing strongly, with India creating the majority of chances but failing to score due to the roughness and great defending from Pakistani players. But Saqib Hanif, the custodian for Pakistan, made a critical error in the 10th minute when the Indian captain pressed on him, grabbed the ball and fired it at the precise right time from outside the D-box to give India the lead in the IND vs PAK.

This was not the end for the Indian skipper in the 15th minute. Thapa fired a shot from the left side of the box, which struck a Pakistani defender. He was holding his hand in an unusual position. India received the penalty and Sunil Chhetri was cool to convert and score the second goal of the game, giving Saqib Hanif another nightmare. Sunil Chhetri also scored his first-ever goal against Pakistan. Chhetri has scored in each of India's last four finals: the SAFF Championship in 2015, the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, the SAFF Championship in 2021, and the Intercontinental Cup in 2023.