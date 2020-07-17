Crystal Palace Defender Patrick Van Aanholt Needed Oxygen After Freak injury Vs Man United

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt might face a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a freak injury against Man United. Patrick van Aanholt needed oxygen and a stretcher following a collision with Anthony Martial in the build-up to the Red Devils' second goal of the night. Man United won the game 2-0 but the Patrick van Aanholt injury left Crystal Palace fans concerned over their star defender. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial either side of half-time ensured three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Patrick van Aanholt injury in the build-up to Man United's second goal

In the 78th minute of the Crystal Palace vs Man United clash, Patrick van Aanholt attempted to block Anthony Martial's shot but tumbled over the Frenchman. The ball nestled into the net with Van Aanholt landing awkwardly on his shoulder. The Dutch star appeared to be in immediate pain as the medics ran onto the field.

Van Aanholt was then given oxygen and stretchered off the Selhurst Park pitch leaving the Crystal Palace faithful worried. However, at the end of the match, Van Aanhiolt was spotted with a sling around his right arm. The 29-year-old then took to Twitter to give fans an update on his injury, admitting that he was still a little light-headed from the oxygen treatment he had received earlier. Van Aanholt then explained that he was 'alright' following the tumble.

Boys put in a strong game, decisions against us 👎🏽 but that's football 🤷🏽‍♂️ love to my football community especially Palace & MUFC fans ❤️💙 I'm a little woo woo off that gas ⛽️ but I'm aite 🙏🏽 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) July 16, 2020

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson on Patrick van Aanholt injury

The Eagles manager spoke to reporters after the game and revealed that Crystal Palace have had plenty of "bad luck with injuries to defenders this season". The 72-year-old then confirmed that Van Aanholt had, in fact, dislocated his shoulder with no timescale on how long it would take for the Dutchman to return to action. Hodgson was hopeful that Van Aanholt will be able to play for Palace next season.

The win for Man United put Solskjaer's side level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City. The Foxes are one spot ahead of United because of their superior goal difference. With two matchdays remaining, United will be hoping to end the season on a hight in order to qualify for the Champions League. Crystal Palace remained in 14th place in the Premier League standings with the defeat to the Red Devils.

Image Credits - AP