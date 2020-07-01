Patrice Evra, Jamie Redknapp Snub 'Black Lives Matter' Badges After Controversial Tweets

Since the Premier League has returned after the lockdown, the league has been fervent in its support of the Black Lives Matters movement. Players have been seen taking a knee to support the Black Lives Matters movement before kickoff. Players’ names on the back of the shirt were also replaced with the words, 'Black Lives Matter' for the first round of fixtures post lockdown. Black Lives Matter support patches have also been sewn on the jerseys of each Premier League team. While everyone associated with the Premier League has been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, the latest turn in this cause has led to some pundits snubbing the Black Lives Matter badges.

Patrice Evra and Jamie Redknapp snub ‘Black Lives Matter’ badges

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Patrice Evra DITCH badges for Black Lives Matter - Daily Mail https://t.co/J3EyY42YIN pic.twitter.com/HaETjjgntz — UK Sports Fan (@uk_sport_fan) July 1, 2020

Premier League legends Patrice Evra and Jamie Redknapp ditched the Black Lives Matter badges during Sky Sports' post-match presentation of the Brighton vs Man United game. Others, such as host Kelly Cates and commentator Gary Neville were also seen supporting Patrice Evra and Jamie Redknapp in not wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ badges. Both did not sport the badges while covering the Brighton vs Man United game.

The reason behind Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Patrice Evra refraining from wearing the badges is speculated to be the recent tweets made by the UK branch of Black Lives Matter. The handle posted comments criticising Israel, while also calling on the government to "defund the police". The handle was seen tweeting “FREE PALESTINE” in a series of tweets, while also claiming that "mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism".

Matt Le Tessier to continue wearing Black Lives Matter badge

While Patrice Evra and Jamie Redknapp are distancing themselves from the new turn the movement appears to have taken, fellow Sky Sports pundit and Southampton legend Matt Le Tessier has revealed that he will continue to wear the badge to fight against racism. The pundit earlier criticised the calls of the UK branch to defund the police. The Premier League great also questioned if he should continue to wear the badge if he doesn’t support the anti-capitalist views of the movement. Le Tissier revealed on Twitter that he is reviewing his decision to wear the badge.

The recent comments made by the UK branch of the movement appear to have been the reason behind the actions of Patrice Evra and Jamie Redknapp. In light of the developments, the Premier League issued a statement addressing the situation. The statement said that while the Premier League acknowledges the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, it "does not endorse any political organisation or movement, nor support any group that calls for violence or condones illegal activity".

Image Courtesy: Jamie Redknapp, Patrice Evra Instagram