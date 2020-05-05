Patrice Evra Sheds Light On Facing Racial Abuse From Former Liverpool Star Luis Suarez

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was on the receiving end of criticism way back in 2011 for an infamous incident. The Uruguayan international had racially abused Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a game, which led to Suarez’s suspension along with a hefty fine. Now, Evra has revealed the details of racial abuse.

Man United legend Patrice Evra reveals Luis Suarez's racial abuse incident

Patrice Evra opened up on the incident while speaking to the Manchester United podcast. Evra claimed that very few are aware of the actual incident that happened on the field. He goes on to reveal that his side were playing well in the game against Liverpool. He was marking Luis Suarez during a corner kick when the incident took place.

Patrice Evra opens up on Luis Suarez's exact words

Patrice Evra revealed that Luis Suarez abused him in Spanish saying, ‘Don’t touch me, I don’t speak with a negro.’ However, the Frenchman knew Spanish and he could well ascertain the abuse directed towards him. On confirming again, Luis Suarez claimed that he had used the ‘n-word.’ Just then, the referee approached the duo to enquire if things were fine.

Luis Suarez slapped with eight-game ban

Patrice Evra informed the referee that he had been racially abused by the Liverpool striker. The referee urged the Man United defender to talk about the issue once the game ended, further warning Luis Suarez to avoid doing silly things. Evra revealed that he felt like punching the Uruguayan international throughout the game, but he kept his cool and instead decided to focus on the game. After the incident came to light, Luis Suarez was found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra. The FA went on to impose an eight-game ban on the striker, while also imposing a hefty fine of £40,000 ($50,000).

