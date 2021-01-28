Paul Pogba Heaps Praise On Teammate Bruno Fernandes, Sets Eyes On Silverware

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has lavished praise on fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the Red Devils have mounted a surprise title challenge. The 2018 World Cup winner has often been a maligned figure at Old Trafford after repeatedly seeking a move away from Manchester through his agent Mino Raiola. After a lacklustre start to the season, Pogba's form has seen a massive turnaround in recent weeks, with the Frenchman effectively providing options both on the flanks and in the centre of the field.

Paul Pogba interview: Man United star aims for trophies, praises Bruno for impact

Paul Pogba and Rio Ferdinand got together in a special segment on BT Sport, where the former talked about his future at Man United and his current goals while being with the Red Devils. Pogba said that his contract discussions have been sidelined till the end of the season as he is currently aiming at winning trophies with Man United, and looking to continue their good run. The former Juventus man, who is Man United's record signing, has flourished alongside star man Bruno Fernandes, netting the winner against Fulham last week, while being the man of the match in the game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Pogba believes having two creative players has helped Manchester United and heaped praise on his teammate's impact at the club. The 27-year-old said, "Since Bruno arrived, he brought his energy, passing, shooting, scoring goals, creativity". Pogba said that while he can create, he goes a lot deeper and having Fernandes in front helps the team, and suits both of them. The World Cup winner said that there isn't less pressure on him, but it is about being complete as a team, with Pogba who can create from deep and Fernandes who can create closer to the goal.

Pogba: "I would prefer to be further [up the pitch] but that doesn't depend on me. As long as I play, that's all that matters. I just want to play." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 27, 2021

Paul Pogba continues to be the centre of attention with his contract set to expire next summer amid speculation linking him with Juventus and Real Madrid. The World Cup winner hit out at his critics and said that he will always be working hard as he has always wanted to be the best, has always wanted to win and the next challenge would be to make those people change their mind. Pogba said that he will always keep working to be better and better. Man United had the chance to go to the top of the Premier League standings on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) but missed the opportunity after a shock defeat to Sheffield United. The Red Devils are currently a point off Man City, but Pep Guardiola's men do have a game in hand.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)