Manchester United Boss Confident Of Going All The Way Ahead Of S/F Clash Against City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said getting their hands on a trophy would be a very big step for this team and that they are confident of going all the way ahead of Man United's League Cup semi-final against city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The second semi-final of the EFL Cup is expected to be a high-voltage 'Manchester Derby' as both teams battle it out for a place in the final.

'We're confident': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"It's always a good question: how important is it? Then I can answer: very. The next game is always important but a semi-final is always very important and a chance to get to the final and to get your hands on a trophy in the next round. For this team it would be a very big step, getting your hands on a trophy. We've developed a lot in the last six months, or 12 months from the last Carabao Cup semi. It's not just learning to win semis, we've also earned the right to feel we can go all the way with our performances. We're confident; we go into the game in form. There are no excuses," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"You play football to win trophies, to get your hands on trophies. Even though, as soon as you win a trophy you move on to the next one. It gives you the hunger to get more. Of course, the squad is focused and we're ready to give it a go. I think we've prepared well for this game," he added.

Both teams had last locked horns with each other during a Premier League fixture last month i.e. on December 12, 2020, at Old Trafford. The contest ended in a goalless draw.

READ: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Criticises Team's 'decision-making' Post Southampton Loss

Manchester clubs' performances in the ongoing EPL season

Both the teams from Manchester have ensured that they are in the Top 5 as of now in the Premier League points table. While Man City occupy the fifth spot with eight wins from 15 matches and 29 points in their tally, their city rivals (2nd) are almost on the verge of dethroning the title-holders Liverpool from the 'Numero Uno' spot.

The 'Reds Devils' have won 10 matches from their 16 games this season so far while the title-holders have registered nine wins from their 17 games as both teams are tied at 33 points each. However, it is the superior goal difference that separates the top two sides. While Man United have a GD of 9, the 'Reds' are well ahead of them with a goal difference of 16.

READ: Man United Confident Before EFL Cup Semi-final V Man City, Says Solskjaer

Both the in-form teams of this edition will be locking horns with each other at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, January, 17 in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash.

City, on the other hand, had registered an important win over Chelsea by a 3-1 margin in an away fixture that was contested at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After their semi-final clash against Man United, 'The Citizens' will next be seen in action against Birmingham in the third round FA Cup match on Sunday at the City of Manchester Stadium. Their next Premier League fixture is against the 17th-placed Brighton at the same venue on Wednesday, January 13.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ: Man United Transfer News: Maguire’s Pre-game ‘chat’ With Grealish Sends Fans Into Frenzy