Paulo Dybala's Girlfriend Slams 'faulty' Coronavirus Test After Inconsistent Results

Football News

Paulo Dybala's girlfriend still has coronavirus after faulty ‘negative’ test as she warns that 'we know nothing about this virus’ in a long rant.

Paulo Dybala

As of Thursday night, 13,155 people have died in Italy due to coronavirus. The number of positive coronavirus cases has now crossed the 100,000 mark over the last week. Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend tested positive for the deadly virus last month and have been in self-isolation ever since. Paulo Dybala's family members back in Argentina were also asked to self-quarantine in order to curb the spread of the virus in the region.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus pandemic: Paulo Dybala coronavirus update

Also Read | Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Juve star's family in quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Italy

Paulo Dybala girlfriend Oriana Sabatini not cured of Coronavirus, slams 'faulty' test

In a scathing interview with The Sun, Paulo Dybala girlfriend Oriana Sabatini slammed ‘faulty tests’ as she tested positive for coronavirus again. She said that "I am updating you because many are asking me. On March 21, my boyfriend and I did a test for coronavirus. We tested positive. Three days ago they did the test again and it was negative. Yesterday morning I did another test. I tested positive. So I still have coronavirus."

Also Read | Ligue 1 and Napoli accept Top Goals Challenge ft. Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi

Dybala girlfriend further added that "I don't really know how it works, I don't even know why it was negative first and then positive. I think I heard that if you contract coronavirus and then do a test it can be a false negative. For this reason take another one to make sure it is 100 per cent negative. This proves how little we know about this virus, because we thought we had been infected by the contact of my boyfriend with his team-mate [Daniele Rugani] who was positive. But it seems strange to me because the 15 days in which we are sick have already passed, so it does not make sense that we continue to have it."

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Paulo Dybala struggled for breath during coronavirus nightmare

Coronavirus Italy update

Number of positive coronavirus cases in Italy continue to drop after lockdown implementation

Also Read | Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Juventus star opens up on his struggle amid coronavirus pandemic

