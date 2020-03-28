Coronavirus Pandemic: Paulo Dybala Struggled For Breath During Coronavirus Nightmare

It's been a difficult week for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala after the Argentine tested positive for coronavirus. With Italy in lockdown, Paulo Dybala has revealed the health issues he suffered while battling coronavirus at home. The worse was feared regarding the news surrounding the 'Paulo Dybala health case' when the 26-year old admitted the disease left him struggling for breath, but the Juventus star is now on the road to recovery.

Coronavirus pandemic: Dybala coronavirus news

Juventus confirmed Paulo Dybala as the third player from the club to test positive in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were the two other Juventus players that that were infected prior to the Dybala health scare. The coronavirus pandemic news caused the suspension of Serie A for an indefinite period. Here is the Paulo Dybala coronavirus confirmation news for the player testing positive along with his girlfriend, Oriana.

Coronavirus pandemic: Paulo Dybala health update

The coronavirus in Italy situation is by far the worst in comparison to the other countries in the world. Therefore, news regarding the Paulo Dybala health began worrying fans. Although Dybala revealed that he is better now, there was a stage when he showed strong symptoms of the coronavirus which included difficulty while breathing. The Paulo Dybala health update will comfort the rest of the Juventus board as the star attacker admitted that he could resume training in quarantine. The situation in Italy is likely to worsen amid the coronavirus lockdown but Dybala appears to be out of danger for now.

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus in Italy

The Dybala coronavirus news can be considered fortunate in contrast to the rest of the people suffering from the deadly bug in Italy. With the highest number of fatalities, Italy tops the list of the worst-hit countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 9,000 Italians have lost their lives owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that has issued warnings to the rest of the world.

