Paulo Dybala Opens Up On His Struggle As Juventus Star Undergoes Coronavirus Recovery

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala has opened up on his struggle during his fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Argentine international has been undergoing treatment in Italy. Italy has emerged as the worst affected country in the world with several thousand deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Serie A could be cancelled soon and Juventus could be declared champions: Report

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Paulo Dybala recovery to continue

Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini. The Juventus star claimed that the two would be tested again to ascertain to be sure of a complete recovery. Dybala also opened up on his time during the course of treatment.

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Paulo Dybala hailed the doctors and other medical staff. He claimed that the Juventus medical staff was in constant touch with him. He also asserted that he and his partner were doing much better than before. They were not showing any symptoms of the disease now, claimed the Argentine international.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo plastic surgery rumours fuelled by Juventus star's before & after photos

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Midfielder sheds light on symptoms

Paulo Dybala also shed light on the symptoms that he displayed during the initial stages. He claimed that he had stronger symptoms and he felt tired very quickly. Dybala also claimed that he felt breathlessness when he trained and felt cold while sleeping. Dybala then claimed that more symptoms were visible over a period of time. He began coughing too.

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Cristiano Ronaldo flies to Madeira

Three Juventus stars tested positive for coronavirus. Defender Daniele Rugani was the first player to test positive after which Cristiano Ronaldo was permitted to fly down to Madeira, Portugal to avoid any contraction. Later, midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala also tested positive.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Juve star's family in quarantine amid coronavirus fears

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Juventus pay cut agreed upon

Juventus have requested the club players to take a pay cut. This was done to help the club pay salaries of other workers. Agreeing on the club's request, Cristiano Ronaldo agreed on a Juventus pay cut worth a reported €3.8 million

Paulo Dybala on Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala reportedly enjoys great chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo. Some claims by Paulo Dybala on Cristiano Ronaldo were revealed recently. The midfielder claimed that he told Cristiano Ronaldo that he was a hated figure in Argentina due to his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Club shares up by 7.94% after Cristiano Ronaldo, other players agree to $100m Juventus pay cut