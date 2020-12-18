Messi's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts, Stops By To Hand Over Jersey To A Fan After Barca Win

Spanish giants Barcelona arrived in top form against Real Sociedad to topple the travelling side as the LaLiga leaders midweek after an embarrassing start to the competition under manager Ronald Koeman in his debut season. Lionel Messi, although failed to make it to the scoresheet, displayed some moments of brilliance to help his side win the tie at home. Following the victory, Messi's kind gesture was on display when he offered his jersey to a fan on his way back home from Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Messi and co emerge victorious

Real Sociedad bagged the lead early in the game after Willian Jose converted a simple tap in past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, latching on to a brilliant cross from Le Normand. However, the Camp Nou outfit equalised four minutes later with defender Jordi Alba converting from a deflected shot from Antoine Griezmann. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong bagged the lead in the game, after converting a deflected shot from Alba.

The referee initially ruled offside, but subsequent Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check confirmed the goal was legible. Meanwhile, Griezmann missed a couple of chances, disappointing Ronald Koeman.

Messi jersey gift for his fan on way back home

Following an embarrassing start to the campaign, Barcelona managed to pull two back-to-back victories, against Levante and Real Sociedad. And Messi was on his way back home after the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad clash when he was stopped by a supporter. Instead of ignoring his fan, the Argentina international stopped the car and handed over his jersey with a smile.

Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️



(via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mGjHZavzWX — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

Messi has had a struggling start to the current season. Having played 15 games across all competitions, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted just eight goals along with four assists to his credit. Despite being nominated for FIFA The Best Awards 2020, he lost out to Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona sit fifth in LaLiga standings

Following two back-to-back victories in the competition, Barcelona have moved up the ladder in the LaLiga standings. The Camp Nou outfit now sit fifth in the league having notched up 20 points in 12 games. Messi and co. will next take on Valencia on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter