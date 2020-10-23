Pele To Celebrate 80th Birthday In Isolation At Home Amid A Flood Of Tribute From Fans

Football legend Pele will celebrate his 80th birthday in isolation after struggling with a series of health problems over the years. The Brazilian legend celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday, October 23, with a host of fans and players taking to social media to wish the icon. While Pele’s birthday is celebrated with much fanfare in Brazil, this year’s celebrations will be a bit subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pele birthday to be celebrated by the star in isolation

While the 80-year-old will be spending his birthday in isolation at home, Pele hasn’t lost any of his charm as he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. A video shared by the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation earlier this week provided an important Pele health update ahead of the sporting icon's birthday. Pele was seen in a jovial mood in the video, as he hilariously claimed that he is fine but won't be fit to play football.

Brazilian muralist, Eduardo Kobra, pays tribute to Pelé with a huge street mural in Santos to mark the Brazilian football icon's 80th birthday. pic.twitter.com/0kLx1UAgyO — Plaantik (@Plaantik) October 20, 2020

While speaking to the press, Pele’s official spokesperson gave an insight into the star’s birthday plans. Pepito Fornos revealed that Pele will spend his birthday at his mansion in the city of Guaruja along with a few family members. Pele’s long time spokesman also disclosed that as has been the case all his life, the footballing icon will not party on his birthday. While concluding, Fornos said Pele hasn’t been speaking publicly as he continues to mourn the death of his brother Jair, who died of cancer in March.

Pele birthday celebrations get underway

🐟 @SantosFC | @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 23, 2020

While the star himself won't be holding a grand celebration, the footballing fraternity has taken to social media to send in their birthday wishes. As part of the celebrations, an exhibit in Pele's honour has been planned at the Sao Paulo Football Museum while renowned street artist Kobra paid homage to the legend with a mural in the coastal city of Santos. Many TV programmes and celebrations have also been planned for the special occasion in Brazil.

Heartfelt greetings to football legend and global Icon Pelé on his birthday today. A man who has inspired an entire generation of footballers. His talent and skills still remain unmatched. I wish him good health and a very long life.@Pele #Pele80 #HappyBirthdayPele @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/mnMDcVbHbP — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 23, 2020

Pele records and Pele goals remembered

The Brazilian made a series of records in his playing career and is currently his country’s top scorer with 77 goals to his name. The legendary footballer is also the only player in the world to win three World Cups, winning the title with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Along with a slew of national records, Pele also holds numerous records in club football with Santos. Playing for the side from 1956-74, Pele won 10 Sao Paulo state league titles, six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores titles and the Intercontinental Cup in 1962 and 1963 with the team. The legendary footballer ended his career the New York Cosmos, playing for the side from 1975-77.

