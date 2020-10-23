Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Could Be SACKED If Results Do Not Improve

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has two games to save his job according to media reports in Spain. The Frenchman is under immense pressure after Real Madrid’s poor start to the season, with Los Blancos suffering two defeats on the bounce. After losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane expressed his confidence that he can fix the situation. However, rumours of a Zidane sack are growing stronger after Real Madrid’s recent string of poor results.

Also Read: El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos Set To Be Sidelined For Marquee Clash

Real Madrid's slow start to the season

Zidane held a meeting today with his players and talked to them about the Cadiz defeat. The two words which were a frequent occurrence during the team meeting were "Intensity" and "attitude" which featured prominently in Zidane's speech. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/EbX1tT2p3T — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 18, 2020

Real Madrid currently find themselves third in the LaLiga standings, having taken 10 points from five games. However, both Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid’s players have found themselves under pressure after consecutive losses over the past few days. Real Madrid first lost 1-0 to Cadiz in LaLiga before being embarrassed by a young, coronavirus-depleted Shakhtar side at home as they lost their Champions League opener 3-2.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Transfer: Juventus, PSG Could Sign Real Madrid Captain For FREE Next Year

Zidane sacked rumours grow ahead of El Clasico 2020

In light of the recent losses, French publication L’Equipe has now revealed that Zinedine Zidane has just two games to save his job. Despite winning the LaLiga last season, the Real Madrid boss could be given the sack if results don’t improve over the next two fixtures. Real Madrid have a tricky run of fixtures over the next two games.

The defending champions first play Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the league’s first El Clasico this season, before travelling to Germany to take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Real Madrid's board is worried that the team has no gameplan, but they won't fire Zidane, even if he loses the Clasico. At the same time, they don't discard that he could resign if things don't get better. @edupidal #rmalive pic.twitter.com/7stjGEDF9s — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 22, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Legend Takes A Dig A Barcelona Forward Griezmann Ahead Of El Clasico

Fans blame Real Madrid players, not Zinedine Zidane

While media reports suggest Zinedine Zidane would get the sack if results don’t improve, Real Madrid fans are instead blaming the players for the club’s poor run. After the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, Spanish publication Marca ran a poll asking fans who would they have whistled more after the loss. With more than 30,000 fans participating, 62% of the respondents blamed the players for the loss, while just 27% pointed fingers at Zinedine Zidane. A total of 9% of the voters suggested that it was Real Madrid’s board which was the cause for the dip in form.

Zidane who has won the Champions League X 3, the League X 2 (as recent as last year) is under serious threat of the sack with Poch one of the favs to get the job.



Biggest club in the world who puts winning as the priority



No rebuild, no 3yr plan, no cultural reset, just win. — Lee Halliday 🇪🇸 ⚽ (@Mufcfaninspain) October 22, 2020

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid record not quite a stick to beat him with

Zinedine Zidane has been one of Real Madrid’s most successful coaches over his two spells at the club. The French icon has guided Real Madrid to victory in 162 games out of the 255 he has managed, losing just 41 times in the process. The 48-year-old has led Real Madrid to three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, two Supercopa de Espana titles and two LaLiga titles as well.

Also Read: Zidane Flaunts Skills With Marcelo In Real Madrid Training, Fans Want Him In Starting XI

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram