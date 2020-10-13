Sandesh Jhingan To Dedicate Autographed Shirt To Pele To Honour Legend's 80th Birthday

#PELEGACY is a social responsibility movement to honour football legend Pele on his 80th birthday. The campaign is inspired by the jersey exchange that took place between Pele and Bobby Moore after England's defeat to Brazil in the 1970 World Cup. Becoming the first from India, Arjuna Award winner Sandesh Jhingan has become the latest athlete to participate in the #PelegacyJerseyExchange movement, a massive exchange of shirts around the world, made in collaboration with the Pelé Foundation.

The movement is to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in Brazil, by collecting jerseys from athletes from all over the globe and auctioning them at the end of the year. The Indian defender uploaded a video on his Instagram handle thanking Pelé for the opportunity, as he wrote “It’s an honour for me to take part in this amazing initiative and to be the first to represent India to honour one of the greatest of all times Pelé Sir for his 80th birthday. I encourage everyone to join Pelegacy in the fight against COVID-19.”

It's an honor for me to take part in this amazing initiative and to be the first to represent India to honor one of the Greatest of all times @pelej his 80th birthday. I encourage everyone to join @pelegacy in the fight against COVID-19. #pelegacy #pele #jerseyexchange #ATKMB pic.twitter.com/pPAXO5tQQO — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) October 12, 2020

Indian Football - Sandesh Jhingan ready for new challenge at ATK Mohun Bagan

Sandesh Jhingan left the Yellow Army as he recently made a big-money move to ATK Mohun Bagan, a move that made him one of the highest-paid Indian players in the Indian Super League. The defender started his career at United Sikkim and then grew in stature at the Kerala Blasters, wherein in 2014, in the inaugural season he has adjudged the ISL Emerging Player of the Year. From there, Sandesh Jhingan he went on to captain the KBFC side and became a true fan-favourite.

However, the 27-year-old left the club and will look to move ahead and achieve big things in the upcoming season in Antonio Habas’ team. The player missed the entirety of the last season due to injury and will be looking to come back good.

Indian Football: Latest activities

ATK Mohun Bagan - Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has signed a two-year contract extension at ATK Mohun Bagan, the custodian led the side in gloves to the ISL title last season.

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves has joined Chennaiyin FC and comes in with UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and AFC Asian Champions League experience in his repertoire.

Odisha FC - Odisha FC has announced the signing of South Africa international midfielder Cole Alexander to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season

